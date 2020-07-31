Sutton, Nebraska, resident Delores Lucille Arp, 91, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hillcrest View Assisted Living in Sutton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Sutton Community Center in Sutton with Pastor Joel Vande Werken and Pastor Martha Nordt officiating.
The service will be live-streamed on Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Due to the COVD-19 Directed Health Measure Phase III, we are limited to 50% occupancy for the funeral service and we will be practicing social distancing as indicated by the measure. Per the family’s request, masks are encouraged to be worn at the funeral service.
