Delores Louise Krichau (of Bladen) the daughter of William P. and Matilda (Schultz) Karr was born February 28, 1925 in Bladen, Nebraska. She departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill at the age of 95 years.
Survivors include her daughters, Diana Wilson and husband Rob and Cindy Pavelka and husband Keith; grandchildren, Kim Bonifas and husband Kevin, Laci Dinkler and husband Scott, Corissa Parr and husband Cory, and Amber Gibson and husband Wade; eleven great grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends.
There will be a private family graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.