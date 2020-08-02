Sutton, Nebraska, resident Delores Lucille Arp, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hillcrest View Assisted Living in Sutton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Sutton Community Center in Sutton with Pastor Joel Vande Werken and Pastor Martha Nordt officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, from with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to the Sutton Education Foundation, the Sutton Christian School or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Due to the COVID-19 Directed Health Measure Phase III, we are limited to 50% occupancy for the funeral service and we will be practicing social distancing as indicated by the measure. Per the family's request, masks are encouraged to be worn at the funeral service.
Delores was born on December 5, 1928, on a farm in rural Sutton. Her parents were Harold and Ora (Booth) Brown. She married Jack Arp on February 13, 1949, and to this union five children were born. She attended Wesleyan University and taught at numerous schools in and around Sutton until 1959 when she retired to become a full-time homemaker.
Throughout her life, Delores was an active member of the PEO and served as a board member on the Sutton Community Home board of directors. Delores was an active member of the Way of Grace Fellowship Church in Sutton and was a member of the SOS Extension Club. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Delores enjoyed all aspects of her farm life and many lessons were learned while sharing countless hours with her children and grandchildren. Delores moved into town in 1987, after the death of her husband. She could never pass up a good game of bridge, playing multiple times weekly with all of her bridge buddies.
Delores is survived by her son, Bob (Wilma) Arp and their children, Jennifer Karolski; Michael (Jonna) Arp and Diana Arp; son, Dan (Wanda) Arp and their children, Sarah (William) Howard and Rhian Arp; daughter, Sue (Lyndon) Ochsner and their children, Brandie (Joel) Vande Werken; Jeremiah (Annette) Ochsner; Joseph (Kylee) Ochsner; Laural (Adam) Gremm and Levi (Allyn) Ochsner; son, Ron (Carrie) Arp and children, Benjamin (Amy) Arp and Joshua Arp; grandson, Aaron Brandt and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Kathy Downing; grandson, James Arp; her parents and sister, Roberta Elings.
