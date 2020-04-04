Former Pauline, Nebraska, resident Delores Maxine Fate, 95, died March 29, 2020, at Episcopal Homes in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, her memorial service will be held at a later date in Iowa City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to UNICEF USA, The Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa City, or Doctors Without Borders. Please send correspondence or requests for information about the funeral date to: f8mom1943@gmail.com.
