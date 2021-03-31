Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Dennis Alan Ladach, 64, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, TN.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
Dennis was born October 4, 1956, in Detroit, MI to Donald & Dona (Ward) Ladach. Dennis served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, serving in Desert Storm and The Gulf War and was also deployed to Germany, Haiti, and Korea. On top of his occupation in the military he was also an ASE certified mechanic and loved working on cars from auto body work to rebuilding. Dennis enjoyed playing softball and enjoyed watching the Detroit Red Wings hockey team.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gail (Drum) Ladach; and one grandchild.
Survivors include his children, Valerie Miller of Hastings, George Ladach of Hastings, Kenneth (Jessica) Wioskowski of Hastings, James (Jennifer) Wioskowski of Hastings and Edward Wioskowski of Juniata; grandchildren, Cody Crister, Dolores Crister, Nicholas Myers Jr., James Wioskowski Jr., Travis Wioskowski, Anthony Wioskowski, Zachary Wioskowski, Amber Wioskowski, Isreal Wioskowski, Gabrielle Wioskowski, Grace Wioskowski, Edward Boutin, Kyle Maley, Abagail Wioskowski, Samantha Wioskowski, Isabella Wioskowski and Kenneth Wioskowski Jr.; siblings, Micheal (Jackie) Ladach, Jimmy (Marty) Ladach, Richard Ladach, Ronald (Francis) Ladach, Linda Ladach and Diane Ladach-Faust; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
