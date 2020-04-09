Dennis D. Einspahr, age 75 of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born January 29, 1945 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Dennis grew up and graduated from Trumbull, Nebraska High School in 1963. He graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford and then Kearney State College in 1969. He married Helen Junker on June 21, 1968 at Juniata, Nebraska. They came to Fremont in 1969.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Troy Einspahr and daughter, Tara Einspahr Hamilton (Gino Hamilton) all of Fremont; sister, Ardyce (Ron) Hodges of North Platte; brothers, Bill and Bob Lesoing; brothers-in-law, Howard (Belva) Junker of Juniata and Harold (Marjorie) Junker of Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mildred (Ockinga) Einspahr; biological parents, Harry and Marjorie Lesoing; and nephew, Todd Hodges.
Public limited visitation is Monday, April 13 from 12-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Private interment on Tuesday at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Trinity’s Katie The Comfort Dog of Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE. 402-721-4490.
