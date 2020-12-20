Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dennis V. Erickson, 84, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings with Tom Murray and Larry Harvey officiating. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. at Fridhem Lutheran Cemetery in Hordville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dennis was born in Hordville, Nebraska, on October 17, 1936, to Virgil Erickson and Merle (Larson) Erickson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1955 and continued his education at Hastings College.
He was married to Phyllis J. Egelston on August 30, 1959, and to this union they had four children. Dennis worked as a self-employed painter and carpenter in Hastings for many years.
His hobbies included taking pictures every chance he had and attending the auction nights at Lightners Realty every Thursday night.
He also enjoyed time with the grandchildren and taking the family to Branson, Missouri, and Estes Park, Colorado, for family vacations. Dennis was very involved with the First Baptist Church. He was a deacon, member of the choir and a van driver.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Kathryn Erickson; and uncle, Donald Johnson.
Survivors include children and spouses, Ronald and Gwen Erickson of Juniata, Carol and Steve Anderson of Lincoln, Connie and Mark Murray of Hastings, and Randy and Tawni Erickson of LaVista; grandchildren and spouses, Kayla and Adam Perry of Hastings, McKenzie Anderson of Lincoln, Kyle Anderson of Lincoln, Nolan Erickson of Juniata, Hallie Murray of Hastings, Hannah Erickson of LaVista, and Lindsey Erickson of LaVista; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Elise and Norah Perry of Hastings; sister, Twila and David Okerlund of Clear Lake, Iowa; niece, Jennifer and Derrick Hanson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nephew, Michael and Misti Okerlund of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Martha Anne Watson of Bellevue; niece, Lisa and Byron Olsen of Bellevue; and nephew, Brian and Gwen Watson of Helotes, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.