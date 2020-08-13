Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, DeVonne “Dee” (Heinz) Swedlund, 79, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home near Lincoln under hospice care with her children.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church (465 S. Marian Road, Hastings, NE 68901).
Dee was born November 16, 1940, in York, Nebraska, to John and Florence (Oberlander) Heinz. She graduated from York High School in 1958 and moved to Hastings to live with her sister. In Hastings, she met and married Orville Swedlund on September 16, 1961. Dee helped Orville run their Steamatic Carpet Cleaning business while raising four children. Dee later worked at the Walgreen’s cosmetic counter as a beauty consultant, which complimented her desire to look nice with her hair done and lipstick on. Dee’s customers loved her smile and enthusiasm and would wait in line for her excellent customer service, which included ensuring everyone knew about coupons and two-for-one deals. Dee was an avid bowler and loved spending Tuesday mornings with her team as well as attending state bowling tournaments. Dee and Orville enjoyed traveling to watch and cheer on their children and grandchildren at their sporting events.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, son; J.D. (1968); sister, Beverly Ashton; brother-in-law, Tom Ashton; and grandchild, T.J. Carey (1995).
She is survived by her children, Tammi and spouse Jerry Blazer of Hastings, Staci Swedlund of Roca, Vicki Carey and former spouse Joe Carey of Lancaster, California, and Troy Swedlund of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Laurie Keiser, A.J., Lexi and Brant George, Kasey and Kylie Hohlen, Brandon and Evan Carey, and Karissa Swedlund; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Kyler George and Maya Keiser; and brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sandra Heinz of York.
