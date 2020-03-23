Diana Elizabeth Felzien (Layton), a voracious reader, who couldn’t keep her nose out of a good book, died Sunday, March 22 at her home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. She was 72.
Mrs. Felzien read works of every genre, including multiple sets of encyclopedias, and each book of the Bible. As a result, she was a vicious opponent during a heated game of Trivial Pursuit. She had a natural desire to learn.
Diana was a graduate of Minden High School in 1965 and attended the University of Kansas and Kearney State College. She was a member of many organizations including P.E.O., Eastern Star, and the Minden Garden Club. Along with her husband Kent, she was a co-owner of Layton Funeral Home. Diana raised her family and resided in Minden until retiring to Hot Springs Village. Her talents and interests were many; she was an avid gardener, enthusiastic cook, consistent golfer, dedicated community volunteer and fundraiser, and a beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, and devoted friend who loved to entertain. Throughout the years, and with Kent by her side, Diana visited several Caribbean islands. Most recently, she traveled with friends, to begin exploring various European regions.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kent; and her parents, LaVada Piester and Dean Layton.
She is survived by daughter, Megan Nelson; son, Christopher Felzien; daughter, Paige Brewer and her husband, David; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Nelson and Piper Brewer; four grandsons, Graham Nelson, Layton Brewer, Peter Brewer, and Samuel Brewer; sisters, Marcy Cochran, Deborah Schwenka, and Candace Kimple; and numerous friends.
A private burial will be held at Minden Cemetery. As spring approaches, and in honor of Diana’s love for seasonal blooms and gardens, the family kindly asks to remember her with a graveside visit. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jensen Memorial Library, in care of the Kearney County Community Foundation.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
