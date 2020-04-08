Diane E Koos, of Roseland Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020, at the age of 74. She died from a 32 year battle of breast cancer. Due to the Coronavirus, her memorial service and celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Francis Cancer Center in Grand Island, Nebraska. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born on November 22, 1945 in Minden, Nebraska, to Opal and Wilbur Petersen. Diane lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, and worker in the medical field. All who loved her dearly will never forget her cooking, baking, and undying love and caring for others.
Diane is survived by her husband, Don Koos of Roseland; her two children from a previous marriage, Stacey OBrien (Randal Williams) and Stephanie Sherrerd (Andy Sherrerd); her two grandchildren, Drew and Max Sherrerd; her three brothers, Bill Petersen (Sharon Petersen), Jerry Petersen, and Jay Petersen; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Wilbur Petersen; and sister, Jacqueline Petersen.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by AseraCare Hospice in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
