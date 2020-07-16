Former Superior, Nebraska, resident Diane Elizabeth Ayers, 81, of Frisco, Texas, died Wednesday, July 14, 2020, in Plano, Texas.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Fairview Cemetery in rural Webber, Kansas. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mergrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Memorials may be given Family Support Services, 7136 I-40 Frontage Road Park West, Building B, in Amarillo, TX, 79106.
