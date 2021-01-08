Hastings, Nebraska resident Diane Meisenbach, 88, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings, with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Diane was born on January 31, 1932, in Wolbach to Elmer C. & Ruby Alyce (Wayt) Killinger. She married Leo W. Meisenbach Jr. on April 15, 1950; he preceded her in death on August 14, 2008. Diane was a homemaker and member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo W. Meisenbach Jr.; daughter, Jeanne Bergmeier; and grandsons, Nicholas Bergmeier and Ryan Bergmeier.
Survivors include her children, Katherine (Butch) Eley of Hastings, Laurie (Donnie) Streck of Hastings, Michelle Schamens of Hastings, Pamela Sawicki of Hastings, Cindy (Thom) Schneider of Kearney, Robert Meisenbach of Hastings; grandchildren, Nathan (Laticia) Bergmeier, Caleb Bergmeier, Jerry (Sarah) Esch, A.J. (Jill) Santos, Amy (Josh) Marshall, Ashley (Matt) Allen, Dawn (Matt) Walter, Abby Schamens, Emily (Kyle) Diefenderfer, Dustin Leo Jones, Shauna Isaac, Somer (Barry) Mraz, Courtney (Josh) Burke; siblings, Nadine (Glenn) Hunnicutt of Hastings, Ronald Killinger of Wichita, KS, Rosemary Christle of Lincoln, Darlene Potter of Virgina, Karen (Quinn) Sanders of Colorado, Loren Killinger of Omaha, Gary (Delma) Killinger of Colorado; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.