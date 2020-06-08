Diann M. Aspen passed away peacefully at her home in Hastings, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 74.
Celebration of Life/Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher K. Kubat officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
In Diann’s giving nature, she donated her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for anatomical research. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.
We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for book signing, your cooperation is appreciated. Following material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, one will be provided for you.
Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation or St. Cecilia Altar Society. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvh.com Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Diann was born August 21, 1945, in Hastings to Lester M. and Lucille J. (Buschelman) Aspen. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1963. She was a telephone operator for LT&T in Hastings for several years, making life-long friends.
In 1969, Diann moved to California where she graduated from Fullerton College with a degree as a certified professional secretary. Diann worked as an executive secretary for Disneyland for 27 years. Those who knew Diann were well aware of her exuberant, outgoing, joy-filled and loving personality that complimented the Disney persona.
Following her retirement from Disney, Diann returned to Hastings in 2000. She earned her CNA certification from Central Community College, then worked at Mary Lanning hospital and also provided loving in-home care to many local residents.
Diann was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Altar Society, Legion of Mary, and Certified Professional Secretaries. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Mary Lanning Healthcare, and loved making food to deliver and share with others.
Diann was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Pete, and Mike Aspen; sister, Adrienne Gogan; and nieces Laura Gogan and Carol Chitwood.
Survivors include sisters and spouse, Mary and Joe Erion of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Joan Nelson of Westminster, California; 13 nieces and nephews, including Roger and Judy Aspen and children Blake and Brooke; and Chuck Aspen from Hastings; foster-son, Darren Rivenbark of Bullhead City, Arizona; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and many cherished friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.