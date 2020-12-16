Sutton, Nebraska, resident Dixie Roberta Weldon, 89, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton surrounded by her family.
Private graveside services will be conducted Friday, December 18, at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday, from 5–7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Memorial Library.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Dixie was born June 19, 1931, in Silver Creek, NE to Chester and Yvonne (Murry) Brummett. She graduated from Silver Creek High School and later married the late Burl Weldon on October 3, 1948, in Silver Creek. To their union, they were blessed with eight children; Bruce B. and wife Lois of Lawrence, KS, Dudley D. Weldon and wife Joy of Gilbert, AZ, Marcia L. and the late Richard Docekal of Ogallala, NE, Murray J. and Lucie Weldon of Lake Lotawana, MO, Jody Y Weldon of Tucson, AZ, Curtis R and Corinne Weldon of Hiawatha, KS, Nancy J. Peta of Hendersonville, TN, and James L. and Josephine Weldon of Lawrence, NE.
Dixie worked various jobs throughout her young life and was an avid sports fanatic. She was a member of the Sutton Federated Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed discussing sports of all kinds and the occasional political banter. She loved playing bridge, reading a good book, but most importantly she treasured her time with her family and especially her grandkids.
Dixie is survived by one sister, Marguerite (Punkie) Galusha of Lake Worth, FL; 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl; one grandchild, Rachelle Renee Peta and son-in-law, Richard Docekal.
