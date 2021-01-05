Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dolores Frances Cagley, 92, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Dolores was born March 9, 1928, to Frank and Edna (Molumby) Skalicky in St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from high school in Jackson, Minnesota, in 1946. She married Jack Cagley on February 14, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa. Jack passed away on May 6, 2015. Dolores worked for Hastings Utilities for 19 years in the business office and she retired in 1989.
She is survived by one son, Mark of Phoenix, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; and daughter Carol.
