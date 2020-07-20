Dolores “Dee” J. McCameron, age 93, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Dee, who was born December 3, 1926, in Hastings, Nebraska, was a homemaker. She had attended St. Mary of the Woods College. The family lived on Westmoreland Street in Collinsville for 55 years. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, having been active in many groups and committees. She enjoyed playing bridge, having been in six different bridge clubs, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice “Mack” McCameron; her parents, Harry and Grace nee Lavely Cushing; a son, Steven McCameron; two brothers, Tom and Dick Cushing; a grandson, Collin; and sister-in-law, Pat Cushing.
She is survived by a son, David McCameron of Collinsville; a daughter, Kathy Gibbard of Carbondale, Colorado; a grandson, Evan (Caitlin) Gibbard; a granddaughter, Kathryn (Joseph) Howe; a sister, Karen (John) Roseberry of Curtis, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Jan Cushing of Arizona.
Visitation is 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, Illinois, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday with Father John Beveridge Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Collinsville.
Memorials in Dee’s honor may be made to SS Peter & Paul Capital Campaign and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
