Hastings, Nebraska resident Dolores R. Pavelka, 92, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dolores was born December 15, 1928, in Campbell, NE to Hector & Anna (Johnson) Champoux. She married Willard Pavelka on October 21, 1947, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings; he preceded her in death on June 8, 1999. Dolores was a homemaker and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard Pavelka; and brother, Raymond Champoux; two sisters, Lucille Henry and Marcelene Stutesman; two brothers-in-law, Frank Pavelka and Jim Pavelka; and one sister-in-law, Caroline Knox.
Survivors include sons, Michael Pavelka of Hastings and Dennis (Catherine) Pavelka of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Travis Pavelka and Tara Pavelka; step-grandchildren, Adam Johns and Lucas Conaway; and several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
