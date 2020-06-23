Sacramento, California, resident Donald D. Hinrichs, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California.
There will be no services. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
Don was born December 2, 1935, to Ernest O. and Agusta L.L. (Kort) Hinrichs on a farm near Glenvil, Nebraska. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School then served in the United States Navy. Don was a machine operator for a manufacturing company for 20 years. Formerly of Hastings, he had lived in California for 60 years. Don was a widower and lived with his son Mark.
He is survived by his son, Mark of California and many relatives in Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.