Donald G. Buescher, 92, of Lawrence, Nebraska died on April 6, 2020 at his current residence at Gramercy Hill in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Donald’s Christian burial service will be held at a future date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Donald was born on September 25, 1927 to Otto and Helen (Dolnicek) Buescher at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska. He attended 8 years at Sacred Heart School and graduated from Lawrence Public High School in 1945. Don’s father was disabled in a farm accident on April 9, 1946 when Don was 18 ½ years old. He was not able to join the service during World War II as he was the only son and needed to stay back to manage the farm. He had 3 younger sisters, Geraldine Karmazin, Marita Lukasek and Jolene Hoelting.
On October 18, 1950, Don married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Lipovsky at St. Martin’s Catholic Church (Loucky) near Deweese, Nebraska. They were blessed with six sons, Craig, Dale, Dean, Gary, Doug and Scott and one daughter, Nancy Wagner. Don and Dorothy lived in Lawrence for several years before moving to the parental farm east of Lawrence in 1953. Don belonged to the K.C. 4th Degree, Foresters and held office in both of them. He worked for FCIC and other crop insurance agencies for more than 25 years and adjusted crops. In 1970, Don and Dorothy moved to Lawrence and lived in the house they built for 47 years. In 2017, they moved to Gramercy Hill in Lincoln.
Don enjoyed traveling the country with his wife, Dorothy, while their daughter Nancy worked as a Flight Attendant for TWA. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and families. Playing cards with family and friends was a favorite pastime as well. His life was his faith, family and friends.
Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Dorothy of Lincoln; six sons and one daughter, Craig (Marge) of South Bend, Dale (Suzie) of Lincoln, Dean (Beckie) of Goodyear, Arizona, Nancy (John) Wagner of Southlake, Texas, Gary (Connie) of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Doug (Stacy) of Lincoln, and Scott (Alison) of Olathe, Kansas; and three sisters, Geraldine Karmazin of Superior, Marita Lukasek of Lawrence, and Jolene Hoelting of Kearney.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Helen Buescher.
Others left to cherish his memory include his 16 grandchildren, Dr. Jenni Buescher, Brian Buescher, Angie Larson, Dr. Emily Meyer, Devan Buescher, Derek and Christina Buescher, Taylor Allison, Amanda Creighton and Parker Wagner, Alyssa and Tyler Buescher, Sammy Proctor, Dr. Matt Buescher and Sarah Hanus and Annabelle Buescher. There are also 13 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth, Catherine, Anna and Nicholas Buescher, Grant and Isaac Larson, McKayla and Blake Meyer, Evelyn and Hunter Allison, Isaiah Hanus and Levi Creighton.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to be given to Sacred Heart Church in Lawrence. Condolences can be sent to Dorothy Buescher, Gramercy Hill, 6800 A St., Apt. 103, Lincoln, NE 68510.
