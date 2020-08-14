Doniphan, Nebraska, resident Donald G. Staley, 69, passed away August 13, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
A celebration of life service will be held 6 pm. Sunday, August 16, at the North Shore Church in Hastings, Nebraska. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Don was born on September 15, 1950, at Wichita, Kansas to Delbert and Crystinia (Gumm) Staley and grew up there. On June 8, 1971, he was united in marriage to Carol Culp in Austin, Texas. After attending Life Bible College, the couple toured as children’s evangelists around the county. He built and performed with puppets, magic, clowns, and costumes in an effort to bring kids to know Jesus.
Don then spent 20 years as a schoolteacher, children’s pastor, and youth director. He was president of Nevada’s “Just Say No” program. In his retirement years, Don kept busy with lighting and set design for local churches.
Many of you remember Don’s smiling face at his various positions including pharmacy tech at the North Walmart. In his “spare” time he did over-the-top wedding decoration for some local lucky brides.
Don will be missed by his wife, Carol of Doniphan, and his mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.