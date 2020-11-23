Roseland, Nebraska, resident Donald Joseph “Don” Koos, 70, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Omaha after a long battle with cancer.
Due to the coronavirus, a graveside service with military rites will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption with Father Nathan Hall officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of a Mass or flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Don to the Hastings Food Pantry, 918 W 4th St. Hastings, NE 68901.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Don was born June 14, 1950, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. Don was a proud member of the Nebraska National Guard as well as a past board member of the Roseland CO-OP Board. Don also was a volunteer fireman for the Roseland Fire Department and a member of the Elks Lodge in Hastings.
Don was a gentleman who enjoyed a quiet life. If you find yourself reflecting about Don, take a walk in the country, feel the breeze, the sun, the gentle rains, and soak in the smells and enjoy the sounds. On a hot humid day, Don used to say you can really hear the corn grow. Walking in the fields you will hear the corn crackle.
Don was a well-known generational farmer and livestock producer in the Roseland Area who has gone to heaven to join his wife, Diane Koos. Don loved his life as a husband, stepfather, grandfather, farmer, and livestock producer. He especially enjoyed working with his cattle and farming.
Every farmer puts his land to rest for the winter. On spring’s horizon it is brought back to life. God has put this farmer and livestock producer to rest with a spring in his step. Don walks the horizon to an afterlife.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Petersen Koos; and parents, Genevieve and Leander Koos.
Don is survived by his siblings, Julianna Fischer, Barbara Warner, Nancy Koos-Bennett, Arlene (Roger) Harper, Evelyn Smidt, and Charles (Jolene) Koos; along with three generations of nieces and nephews that delighted Don; Don’s beloved step-children, Stacey O’Brien (Randal Williams) and Stephanie Sherrerd (Andy Sherrerd), and two grandsons, Drew and Max Sherrerd.
