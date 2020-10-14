Donald J. Saathoff of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on October 5, 2020.
Don was born June 11, 1968 in Harvey, Illinois and spent his childhood in Homewood, Illinois. He attended Salem Lutheran School and graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 1986. After serving in the Navy he finally settled in Greeley. Don married Tracie Green on April 20, 2002. Don was one of three children born to Frederick and Beverly (Bunch) Saathoff.
He was preceded in death by both parents; and a brother, Ronald.
He will be forever missed and survived by his wife, Tracie; stepson, Andrew; sister, Nancy Bosle and her husband Mark; and nephew, Sam.
If you would like to make a donation in Don's memory, please donate to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, Donate for Life or Donor Alliance in your area.
A celebration of Don's life was held on October 12, 2020.
