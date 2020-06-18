Donald Jesse Schmidt, 76, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on January 16, 2020 at his home.
Donald was born on December 17, 1943 in Holton, Kansas to Jess and Maybelle Schmidt. He graduated from Guide Rock High School before going on to the Lincoln School of Business, and then on to serve in the US Navy. He served for four years, before being honorably discharged in 1970. Donald was a member of the Mo-Kan Local 541, working in construction. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends, going on walks with his dogs, and mowing for his church, Bethel Lutheran.
Donald is survived by his sons, Matt (Alexis) Schmidt, Daniel Schmidt; stepson, Robert (Becca) Bruce; brothers, Jerry Schmidt, David Schmidt, and Richard Schmidt; and grandchildren, Hudson Schmidt, Holten Schmidt, Alyssa Bruce, Tristan Bruce, and Brianna Bruce.
Services were held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on February 8. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27 at the Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil, Nebraska at 2 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone comply with CDC guidelines and remember to social distance at the service.
