Donald Lee Knapp Jr., 75, of Louisville, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington, Nebraska, and Hastings, Nebraska, died May 26, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Carrie of Omaha, Amanda of Lexington, and Lori (Jeff) Arnold of Springfield; grandchildren, Emilee, Morgan, Brodin, and Xander; along with his brother, Jerry of Hastings; and sister, Cindy of Saskatchewan, Canada; his uncle, Richard Wisner of Denver, Colorado; niece, Kimberly Sacher of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Kris Burham of Poland; and niece, Katie Burham of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Don served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era, from 1965 until 1969 and worked as a Copier Repairman/3M Modern Methods – Eakes and Texas Instrument.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Betty Knapp.
Services are pending at Omaha National Cemetery until restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be sent to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com.
