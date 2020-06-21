Donald Lynn Schultz, 65, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Shickley, Nebraska.
It was Don’s wish to be cremated. A private family memorial service will be Thursday, June 25, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska.
A public book signing and visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
A public graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Arcadia Cemetery in Arcadia, Nebraska.
Online condolences can be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
