Donald Lynn Schultz, 65, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Shickley, Nebraska.

It was Don’s wish to be cremated. A private family memorial service will be Thursday, June 25, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska.

A public book signing and visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.

A public graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Arcadia Cemetery in Arcadia, Nebraska.

Online condolences can be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

