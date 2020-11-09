Prosser, Nebraska, resident Donald “Larry” Graham, 81, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home.
Visitation and Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with Father Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Concordia Cemetery in Juniata. Memorials may be given to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the rosary and Mass. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born on October 23, 1939, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Clifford and Mildred (Roberts) Graham. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1957. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1, 1961, to September 29, 1965, and then served in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He married Sandra Boltz on February 26, 1961, in Wood River.
Larry owned and operated Graham Repair with Sandy in Prosser for many years. He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a son, Gordon (Barbara) Graham of Carlise, Iowa; grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah) Graham, Sister Mary Silent Virgin (Rachel), SSVM, Leah Graham (Joshua Seymour) and Grace Graham; great-grandchild, Samson Graham; brothers, Clifford “Pete” (Helen) Graham of Juniata, Gerald “Sonny” (Colleen) Graham of Aurora, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.
