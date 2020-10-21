Aurora, Colorado, resident Donald R. Dane, 91, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Donald was born July 31, 1929, in Glenvil to Reimer and Grace Dane.
Donald married his beautiful bride, Dorothy M. Dane, from Hastings in October 1949. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in Florida as an Aircraft Mechanic.
Don competed throughout Illinois and Iowa in late model dirt track racing in the ’50s and ’60s. In 1964, Donald was the Heart of Illinois Stockcar Champion at Peoria Motor Speed Way.
Don was also inducted into the Peoria Motor Speedway hall of fame in 1997.
Don was an automotive mechanic by trade and loved working on cars even restoring a 1974 Plymouth Barracuda from the ground up. He really enjoyed showing it off to his family and friends. Donald built a few racing engines for stock cars running at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb for a friend back in the ’70s. Donald was an avid NASCAR fan as well. He attended many races with his son Dave. He was also an avid Denver Broncos fan owning season tickets for a number of years and also enjoyed following the Colorado Rockies and attended numerous games over the years.
Donald is preceded in death by his father, Reimer Dane, Glenvil; mother, Grace Dane, Hastings; wife, Dorothy Dane; brother, Junior Dane, Texas; and sister, Dorothy Dane, Lincoln.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, David and Katrin Dane of Franktown, Colorado; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Larry Simpson of Aurora, Colorado; grandchildren and spouse, Holly and Justin Nusser, Grace Dane, Katrina and Will Hudson, Casey and Shanna Dane, Alycia Michelove-Reno and Josh Reno; great-grandchildren, Dane Curry, Tevin Curry, Regan Hudson, Ayden Dane, McKenna Dane, Malaya Dane, Wyatt Michelove, Morgan Reno, Tyler Reno, and Conner Reno; and sister, Carol Sealock.
