Former Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Donald Roger Dane, 91, passed away on October 12, 2020.
He was born July 31, 1929, in Glenvil. Don was an avid NASCAR fan. In his younger years, he drove a stock car, mostly in Peoria, Illinois. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies.
Don was a mechanic by trade. He had rebuilt several motors. He liked his garage.
He married his beautiful bride, Dorothy Marie (Newton) Dane from Hastings in October 1949. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Donald is preceded in death by his father, Reimer Dane, Glenvil; mother, Grace Dane, Hastings; brother, Junior Dane, Texas; and sister, Dorthy Dane, Lincoln.
He is survived by his son, David and wife Katrin Dane of Franktown, Colorado; daughter, Cynthia and husband Larry Simpson of Aurora, Colorado; five grandkids, Holly and husband Justin Nusser, Grace Dane, Katrina and husband Will Hudson, Casey and wife Shanna Dane, Alycia Michelove-Reno and husband Josh Reno; and 10 great-grandkids, Dane, Tevin Curry, Regan Hudson, Ayden, McKenna, Malaya Dane, Wyatt Michelove, Morgan, Tyler, and Conner Reno.
Don will be dearly missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.