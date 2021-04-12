Donald Ray Mars, age 76, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Evangelical Free Church. Pastor Scott DeWitt and Pastor Matt Sass will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will follow service at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Friday, April 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements are with the Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
Don was born on August 23, 1944, to Jacob and Henrietta (Hofland) Mars. Don grew up on a farm by Rock Valley, IA and later moved to Orange City, IA. He attended Orange City Christian School and Orange City High School. He took mechanical courses by mail and was a certified mechanic for Ford garage in Orange City, IA.
On April 15, 1966, he married Audrey (Mulder) in Ireton. After two years active duty military service at Fort Carson, CO he started a mechanic shop in Maurice, IA. Later he was a Store Manager for Goodyear in LeMars, IA before transferring to North Platte. In 1983 he moved to Hastings to work for Big G Auto. He later started his own Janitorial Service and worked at the Evangelical Free Church for 26 years before retiring in 2012. He also worked part time for the State of Nebraska for over 20 years. He served in the Army National Guard for 20 years and was very proud to be a Veteran. Don was a member of Evangelical Free Church for 37 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking projects, and home renovations. He had a mechanical mind and could fix anything.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, five children and spouses, thirteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Children and spouses: Scott and Gena Mars of Shawnee, KS; Don and Audra Helsley of Ephrata, WA; Brad and Kim Mars of Gardner, KS; Aaron and Rhonda Aulner of Omaha, NE; and Kyle and Rachel Robinson of Hastings, NE. Grandchildren: Samuel Mars, Jacob Mars, Ryker Mars, Daniel and Caroline Helsley, Matthew Helsley, Ashley and James Toplikar, Tyler Mars, Joseph and Colleen Aulner, Andrew and Samantha Aulner, Timothy and Michaela Aulner, Katherine Aulner, Maddox Robinson, and Aubree Robinson. Great-Grandson Wesley Aulner. Brothers and sisters are Vel Falkena, Darlene and Stan Ekdom, Bob and Sue Mars, Randy and Wanda Mars, Mick and Betty Vande Brake, Hendrene Mars and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Shirley Beth; Lige Mars, brother; Gertrude (Mars) Vande Brake, sister; Clarence and June (Mars) DeVos, sister and brother-in-law; Debra Mars, sister-in-law; Jeanette and Harold Jager, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Jerry and Sandie Mars, brother and sister-in-law; Fred Falkena, brother-in-law, and Gary Mars, brother.
A memorial fund has been established in his honor. As an expression of sympathy contributions may be given to the family.
