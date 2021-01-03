Sutton, Nebraska, resident Donald Ruben Griess, 83, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home in Sutton.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Monday, January 4, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Donald Ruben Griess was born June 23, 1937, in Hamilton County to Ruben and Helen (Huber) Griess. He received his education at Farmers Valley District No. 1.
He married Sharol Schrock on March 22, 1957, in Edgar. Don was a self-employed farmer in the area for many years.
Don and Sharol enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and fishing while traveling around the country. Their favorite trip was to Alaska pulling their fifth wheel. Throughout the years he has remained active in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives.
He was a member of the Sutton Federated Church.
Don is survived by his son, Scott and wife Karla (Yost) Griess of Sutton; daughter, Kim and husband Wes Griess of Sutton; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Helen Griess; wife, Sharol (Schrock) Griess; and sons, Lonnie and Kevin Griess.
