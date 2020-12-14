On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Donald R. Vap passed away peacefully at the age of 78 in Sanibel, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Jan Vap; children, Kristi Rodgers and husband Bruce; step-grandsons, Ehrich Rodgers and Mark Vap and wife Colleen; grandson, Joshua Vap; brothers Joseph Vap and wife Pam and Ronald Vap and wife Rhonda; brothers-in-law: Robert and wife Coleen and Chuck and wife Lorna; sister-in-law, Mary Kober; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Grace. Please see the Hodges Kiser Funeral Home website for additional information: www.kiserfh.com.
