Donna Joyce Lammers of Red Cloud, Nebraska, the daughter of Roy and Evelyn (Young) Honeycutt was born October 12, 1942 in Superior. She departed this life on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 78 years..
Survivors include her son, Troy Lammers and wife Tracy of Red Cloud; daughter Tammy Woellhof and husband Doug of Marshfield, MO; grandchildren; David Hamel and wife Chery, Amanda Stice and husband Mike, Amber Franssen and husband Stefan, Ryan Lammers and wife Kelly, Halie Eck and husband Logan and Karter Steinle, and Wyatt Woellhof; great-grandchildren, Graham and Paige Hamel, Ryan, Reagan, Reece and Rory Stice, Sage and Evan Lammers and Scarlett Eck; sister, Marlys McClure; brother Mike Honeycutt, nieces, nephews other relatives and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be held this Friday at 1:30 p.m. December 4, 2020 at the Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud Rev. Bonnie McCord will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.