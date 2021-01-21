Hastings, Nebraska, resident Donna Louise (Frese) Hogan, 66, loving wife, stepmother, and grandma, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be Monday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Rev. Micah Gaunt officiating. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donna was born on April 8, 1954, to Reverend Royden and Elvira (Neuhaus) Frese. Donna graduated from West Plains High School in West Plains, MO. Donna received her business degree from St. John’s College in Winfield, KS. Donna was the office manager and part-owner at Pastime Lanes for the past 22 years and was employed there for the past 33 years. Donna was also the owner of Hogan’s Retro Collectibles and co-owner of Hogan’s Properties.
On September 29, 1989, Donna married Butch Hogan. Donna loved taking their restored cars to car shows! She also loved vending her collectibles at the car shows. Donna absolutely loved and treasured her dogs! Donna had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit! She always put others before herself. Donna greatly enjoyed coaching Hastings High School girls bowling and was their first bowling coach at the school. Donna also coached Hastings College bowling for the first six years of their program under the Nebraska High School Bowling Federation. Sadly, Donna had to step down from coaching once she started her battle with cancer.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Royden and Elvira Frese; brother, Elroy Frese; niece, Shonna Simon; brother-in-law, Jackson Curtright; and nephew-in-law, John Kassing.
Donna is survived by her husband, Butch Hogan of Hastings; step-children, Butch (Karen) Hogan of Glendale, AZ, Shane (Jody) Hogan of Polk, NE, Candi (Kevin) DeLancey of Bennington, NE, and Bladyn Hogan, of Hastings; sisters, JoAnn Plautz (Joseph) of Wausau, WI, Judith Curtright of Wynn, AK, Susan Johnston (Edwin) of Brock, NE; and brother, Donald Frese (Cynthia) of Fairgrove, MO; grandchildren, James Hogan, Allie Hogan, Dezirae DeLancey, Joshua Hogan, Devin DeLancey, Jakob Hogan, Daisha DeLancey, Nevaeh Hogan, and Josie Hogan; 8 nieces; and 3 nephews.
