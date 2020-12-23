Hastings, Nebraska, resident Donna R. Davis, 91, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Private family graveside service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Book signing will be 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Sturgis Street, Glenvil, NE 68941 or Insight For Living Ministries, PO Box 5000, Frisco, TX 75034. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donna was born December 17, 1929, in Giltner, NE to Floyd & Ruby (Schueler) Bieck. She graduated from Harvard High School in 1947. Following high school, Donna enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, TX. She married Orval Davis on October 8, 1952, in Sequin, TX; he preceded her in death on June 28, 2000. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage near Fairfield and raised three daughters, Marilyn, Carol, and Linda.
Donna was a hardworking and loving farm wife. Her favorite place to be was in her garden raising vegetables and beautiful flowers. Donna was a 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, Old Trusty Antique Show and Bible Study enthusiast.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orval Davis; seven brothers, Howard, Romaine, Clyde, Robert, Vernon, Gerald, and Gordon Bieck; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Survivors include daughters, Marilyn (Dan) Leuenberger of Lincoln, Carol Larsen of Hastings, and Linda (Rich) Llewelyn of Manhattan, KS; grandchildren, Erin Hale, Brendan Larsen, Jacob & Meagan Leuenberger, Wendy Leuenberger, Andy Llewelyn, and Matthew Llewelyn; great-grandchildren, Ethan Hale, Calum Hale, and Finley Miller; sister, Lois Plebanek of Fullerton; sister-in-law, Doris Ann Bieck of Giltner; and brother-in-law, Wayne Davis of Kearney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.