Hastings, Nebraska, resident Donna (Gundersen) Valentin Busboom, 84, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Heritage at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Graveside memorial service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Adams County with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
There will be no viewing. Donna’s wishes were to be cremated. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery Association.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the book signing. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donna was born April 26, 1936, to Kermit and Anna (Rothfus) Gundersen in Adams County. She graduated from Hastings High School and then married Darold Valentin in 1954.
To this union three children were born, Gene, Wayne and Nancy. Darold preceded her in death in 1960. She married Lowell Busboom in 1962. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2019. Donna was a homemaker and a farm wife.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Darold Valentin and Lowell Busboom; one grandchild, Danielle Busboom; one brother, Dean Gundersen; and one sister, Glenda Bell.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Gene and Margo Busboom of Hastings, Wayne and Iva Busboom of North Platte, Lyle and Melanie Busboom of Juniata, Mark Busboom of Buhler, Kansas; daughter and spouse, Nancy and Dean Krull of Hastings; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.