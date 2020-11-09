Doris A. Deepe, 105, of Carleton, Nebraska, passed away November 6, 2020, in Hebron.
Celebration of life service is Friday, November 13, at 2 p.m. at Belvidere City Cemetery in Belvidere. Price Funeral Home of Hebron is caring for the family.
