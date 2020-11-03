Dorothy D. Burd, 105, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
Private family funeral services are at the Orleans Presbyterian Church in Orleans with Mr. Neil Collins officiating.
Public graveside services are 3 p.m. Friday, November 6, at the Orleans Cemetery in Orleans following the service.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. Dorothy’s family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Dorothy’s services based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Dorothy’s service will be live-streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
