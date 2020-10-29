Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dorothy D. Burd, 105, of Orleans died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Services are pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dorothy D. Burd, 105, of Orleans died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Services are pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.