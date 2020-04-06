Dorothy Egan Apr 6, 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Ayr, Nebraska, resident Dorothy Egan, 78, passed away peacefully March 27, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Due to coronavirus pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Dorothy Egan Nebraska Lincoln Medicine Pandemic Pass Away Coronavirus Date Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRicketts: Nebraskans must 'do better' to slow coronavirusBad news, Good NewsAnother COVID-19 case confirmed in Adams County; health department declares 'community spread'Doniphan birthday party linked to 'potential community spread' of COVID-19Three more Adams County COVID-19 cases confirmed WednesdayUnemployment requirements waived for non-paid workers due to COVID-197 new positive COVID-19 cases reported for Adams County over weekendDemand high for HPS Grab and Go meals10 workers at Nebraska beef plant test positive for COVID-19Local soap manufacturer begins producing hand sanitizer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Apr 6 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Apr 6, 2020 Apr 8 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Apr 8, 2020 Apr 8 All ages story time Wed, Apr 8, 2020 Apr 9 Toddler Time Thu, Apr 9, 2020
