Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Dorothy I. Bissantz, 93, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. Pastor Ethan Feistner will be officiating.
In honoring her wishes there will not be viewing or visitation.
Memorials contributions may be directed to the American Legion Auxiliary-Fairfield.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
