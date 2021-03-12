Former Clay Center, Nebraska resident Dorothy “Dot” Irene VonSpreckelsen, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt and Pastor Matt Sass officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center. McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s choice, the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, or the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Masks are encouraged to be worn at the services.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Dorothy “Dot” Irene VonSpreckelsen was born January 4, 1932, at Spring Ranch, NE to Herman and Effie (Koch) Kluver. She received her education in Fairfield. On November 9, 1952, she married Bert VonSpreckelsen in Fairfield. She and Bert were married for 68 years and farmed in the Clay Center area.
Dot was well known for her love of farming, baking, and gardening. She and Bert traveled the world including trips to South America, Europe, China, Africa and mission work in the Philippines. She never met a stranger and was always ready to help those in need. Her strong faith was demonstrated by her caring for others. She loved her time spent with her grandchildren. She enthusiastically supported young adults in their educational endeavors.
She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings, the American Legion Auxiliary, and a past member of the Happy Homemaker Extension Club and the Clay County Extension Board.
She is survived by her husband, Bert VonSpreckelsen of Kearney, formerly of Clay Center, NE; daughters, Irene Potter of Lincoln, and her children, Mary and “D.J.” Pellatz and Ann Kemper; LeAnn (Laverne) Cooksley of Worthington, IA and their children, Matt and Sarah Cooksley; and their children, Leland and Harlynn; and Cliff and Kelly Schanbeck and their children, Alex, Jared, Ryan and Jase; Holly (Jeff) Christensen of Dannebrog, NE and their children, Joshua and Supra Parthasarathy Christensen and Jacob Christensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Effie Kluver; brothers, Harry Kluver; Frederick Kluver, Art Kluver and Eldon Kluver; sister, LaVeda Stang; and an infant son, Roger VonSpreckelsen.
