Hastings, Nebraska resident, Dorothy Lorene Bortis, 98, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Providence Place in Hastings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil, Nebraska. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorothy was born December 6, 1921, in rural Glenvil, to Bernhard E. and Ida (Fitzke) Onken. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She graduated from Glenvil High School. Dorothy married Darell L. Bortis on August 10, 1941; he preceded her in death on December 6, 2006.
Dorothy was a farmer's wife and a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. She was a member of Country Woman’s Club, Double Dozens Club, Ladies Aid, and Immanuel Lutheran Church Choir. Dorothy enjoyed ceramics and helping her husband on the farm. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved their visits.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darell L. Bortis; infant son, Eldon; son, Danny Bortis; sister and brother-in-law, Verna and Clinton Onken; brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and June Onken; and half-brother and spouse, Armin and Minnie Onken.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Charlene and Joe Heckenlively of Hastings; son and spouse, Dennis and Linda Bortis of Hendersonville, North Carolina; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Ros Heckenlively of Aurora, Lia and Craig Heckert of Neligh, John and Gretchen Heckenlively of Gretna, Matt Bortis of Mississippi; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; brothers, Larry and Janet Onken of Colorado, Elwood and Carole Onken of Glenvil; nieces and nephews.
