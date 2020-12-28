Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Dorothy (Woodworth) Lipp-Flessner, 103, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
Graveside services will be at a later date in the Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Dorothy was cremated and there will be no viewing. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
Dorothy was born March 2, 1917, to William and Della (Dericks) Woodworth on a farm near Ayr, NE.
She is survived by daughters, Pam (Bryan) Hayes of Hastings, Patty (Dave) Long of Aurora; six grandchildren, Bryan Jr. Hayes, Robb (Kylene) Hayes, Megan (Brent) Piel, Stacey (Ryan) Petersen, Shannon (Benji) Hoegh and Tyler (Sara) Long; twelve great grandchildren, Mackenna, Alivia, Asher, Cainan Petersen, Ella, Avery, Benson Hoegh, Addison Long Delaney, Jett, Collins Hayes, Emily Piel, and step-granddaughter, Carrie Huber; 2 stepdaughters, Elaine Flessner and Ellen Vaughn; sisters-in-law, Clarice Lipp and Velma Siel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wesley Lipp and John Flessner; two brothers, Maurice and Wayne Woodworth; and 2 infant children.
