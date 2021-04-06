Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy (Woodworth) Lipp-Flessner, 103, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village.
Graveside services will be Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at the Franklin Cemetery, Franklin with Allen Woodworth officiating.
Dorothy was cremated and there will be no viewing. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.