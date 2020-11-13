Dorothy (Miller) Nelson, 91, of Sutton, Nebraska, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 12, 2020, at Heritage Crossings in Geneva.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at the Ong Cemetery in Ong. Visitation will be Monday, November 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Dorothy was born on June 5, 1929, to Joseph and Caroline Miller. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1947. She received a 1-Year Rural Teacher’s Certificate from Hastings College in 1948 and taught at a county school near Exeter and Lakeside School near Sutton.
On August 16, 1950, she married Lee Nelson of Sutton and three children were born, Ron, Merle, and Kay. She graduated from Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in 1973 and operated a beauty shop in her home until she retired.
Lee and Dorothy enjoyed living on the farm, traveling, square dancing, and visiting with friends and family. She was involved with several local clubs and community activities.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Winnifred Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Donald J and Wilma Miller; brother-in-law, Lyle Nelson; nephew, Stanley Miller; and multiple aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Lee; son, Ron (Danalee) Nelson; son, Merle (Joan) Nelson; daughter, Kay Nelson; granddaughter, Ciji (Marc) Almager; grandson, Alan Nelson; sister-in-law, Mary Riley; nieces, nephews, and friends.
