Juniata, Nebraska, resident Douglas G. Nienhueser, 63, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Lon Landsmann officiating.
Burial will be in the Zion Wanda Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. Book signing is 2-7 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Apfel Funeral Home Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.