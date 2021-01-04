Juniata, Nebraska, resident Douglas G. Nienhueser, 63, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Lon Landsmann officiating.

Burial will be in the Zion Wanda Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. Book signing is 2-7 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Apfel Funeral Home Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

