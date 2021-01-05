Rural Juniata, Nebraska, resident Douglas G. Nienhueser, 63, passed away from cancer Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.
Services will be Saturday, January 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Lon Landsmann officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Wanda Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. Book signing will be Friday, January 8, from 2-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed from the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be given to the Hastings Kiwanis (Hearts and Hands Against Hunger) or the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church – Cemetery Fund or General Fund.
Doug was born December 6, 1957, to Eugene and Marilyn (Schukei) Nienhueser in Hastings, Nebraska He graduated from Adam Central High School in 1976 and then received his associates degree in horticulture in 1979 from Central Community College-Hastings Campus. Doug worked at the Flower Cart in Kenesaw for 6 years, then was the manager for Earl May Garden Center in Columbus and Hastings for 26 years. He worked for Jackson-Wilson Funeral Home from 2011 to 2013 and Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings, Harvard and Kenesaw from 2013 to present as a funeral assistant. Doug was the owner of Southwest Winds Floral and Gifts in Kenesaw from 2011 to 2020.
Doug was a member of the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata, Hastings Kiwanis and Hastings Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. He was also a 4-H Leader and was on the 4-H Council.
He is survived by one sister, Pamela (Rick) Henderson of Kearney; two brothers, Darrin (Karen) Nienhueser of Juniata and Noel (Joan) Nienhueser of Juniata; five nephews, William Henderson, Jacob (Megan) Nienhueser, Joshua Nienhueser, Jonathan Nienhueser, and Jaden Nienhueser; two nieces, Desirae Nienhueser, and Melinda Nienhueser; and family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
