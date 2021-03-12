Douglas P. Lippstreu, 64, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska and Raymond, Kansas, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. Doug passed away with his family at his side at his home in East Lansing, Michigan.
Doug was born March 18, 1956, in Hastings, NE to Stanley E. Lippstreu and Margie E. (Blackburn) Lippstreu, the youngest of four brothers. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1974. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he earned his teaching degree. He also met the love of his life at Kearney State, Patricia “Patty” Emmons. They were married in 1984 and had two boys.
For much of his life, Doug was a teacher and will be remembered for helping many people over the years. He followed his mother and many others in her family in a long tradition of education. Early in his career he was an English teacher at Ord High School in Ord. After working at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Doug was an English Language Learners teacher for Lincoln Public Schools. Later, Doug and Patty moved to Raymond, KS where they were teachers at nearby Chase High School.
Doug will also be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent several years as a Lincoln Little League coach and always shared his love and talent for music with kids of all ages in Lincoln. As someone who was devoted to his family, one of the most special things of all for Doug happened recently when he became a grandfather to Abraham Wyant Lippstreu in January.
Doug is survived by his wife, Patricia Lippstreu (Emmons) of East Lansing, MI; sons, Charles Lippstreu (Monica Wyant) of Grand Rapids, MI, and Chesterfield Lippstreu of Denver, CO; brothers, Kenneth Lippstreu of Prudenville, MI, Randall Lippstreu (Tami) of Scottsbluff, NE, and Robert Lippstreu of Hastings; grandson, Abraham Wyant Lippstreu of Grand Rapids, MI; nephew, Scott Lippstreu (Jessica Golden) of New York, NY; niece Angela Roberts of Lincoln; and niece, Kate Hales (August) of New York, NY.
Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents, Stanley and Marge Lippstreu.
A celebration of Doug’s life with family and friends will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be forwarded to USD 401 School District in Chase, KS, where Doug was a teacher, to help with construction of a new outdoor education classroom. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/douglippstreu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.