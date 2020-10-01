Hastings, Nebraska resident, Dr. Hannelore E. Genaidy, 96, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Dress code is casual. Book signing will be at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. For the health & safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the memorial service. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hannelore was born on October 2, 1923, in Germany to Wilhelm and Marie (Mundhenke) Bleyert. She graduated from medical school at the University of Hamburg, Germany. Hannelore was married to Dr. Mea Genaidy; he proceeded her in death in October 1968.
Hannelore worked as a psychiatrist for Hastings Regional Center for over 13 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church, Nebraska Psychiatric Society, Adams County Medical Society, and Duplicate Bridge Club.
Hannelore was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother to her family and will be truly missed.
Survivors include son, Karim Genaidy and wife Debra of Decatur, Texas; grandchildren, Alexander Genaidy of Omaha, Elise (Genaidy) Mihulka and husband Jeffrey of Bennington; and stepson, Dr. Ashraf Genaidy and wife Zizi of Cincinnati, Ohio.
