Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dr. James Patrick Widhelm, 71, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, surrounded by his family.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/STMHastings. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to South Central Right to Life or Wellspring Crisis Pregnancy Center.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born July 24, 1949, in Columbus to Herman J. and Elizabeth Ann (O’Hare) Widhelm. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1981. Jim served in the National Guard from 1971-1977. He married Kay Loghry on May 13, 1972, in Kearney.
Jim was a chiropractor and owned Widhelm Chiropractic Clinic in Hastings for 33 years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator, and Eagle Scouts.
Jim enjoyed biking, sunsets, playing his guitar, and running. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was passionate about helping others heal naturally.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elizabeth Widhelm.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Widhelm of Ardmore, OK; children and spouses, Chris (Jennifer) Widhelm of Dallas, Texas, Stacie Widhelm of Hastings and Eric (Ashton) Widhelm of Ardmore, OK; grandchildren, Mikayla, Kellen, Reese, Ashanti, Lilliana, Skylar, Hudson, Holden, Crew and Creed; siblings and spouses, Larry Widhelm and Debra Van de Taeye of Kauai, HI, Robert (Rita) Widhelm of Lincoln and Janet (Murray) Eaton of Gold Hill, Colorado; uncle, Joe (Helen) Widhelm of Fremont, along with many other family members.
